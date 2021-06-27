UAE reports 2,122 new COVID-19 cases, four deaths in 24 hours

The United Arab Emirates on Sunday recorded 2,122 new coronavirus cases, 2,077 recoveries and four deaths in 24 hours, the country’s health ministry confirmed.

Health authorities conducted 266,342 COVID-19 tests to determine Sunday’s numbers which indicated a decrease from Saturday’s 2,282 cases.

According to the UAE’s National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA), the country’s COVID-19 death toll mounted to 1,796 and total recoveries to 605,618. The UAE’s total diagnosed cases since the beginning of the outbreak rose to 626,936, 19,522 of which are currently active.

The country’s vaccination campaign has been making great progress, with over 15 million doses already administered.

