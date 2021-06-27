.
.
.
.
Language

UAE reports 2,122 new COVID-19 cases, four deaths in 24 hours

UAE flag flies over a boat at Dubai Marina, Dubai, United Arab Emirates May 22, 2015. (File Photo: Reuters)
UAE flag flies over a boat at Dubai Marina, Dubai, United Arab Emirates May 22, 2015. (File Photo: Reuters)
Coronavirus

UAE reports 2,122 new COVID-19 cases, four deaths in 24 hours

Followed Unfollow

Tala Michel Issa, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

The United Arab Emirates on Sunday recorded 2,122 new coronavirus cases, 2,077 recoveries and four deaths in 24 hours, the country’s health ministry confirmed.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

Health authorities conducted 266,342 COVID-19 tests to determine Sunday’s numbers which indicated a decrease from Saturday’s 2,282 cases.

According to the UAE’s National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA), the country’s COVID-19 death toll mounted to 1,796 and total recoveries to 605,618. The UAE’s total diagnosed cases since the beginning of the outbreak rose to 626,936, 19,522 of which are currently active.

The country’s vaccination campaign has been making great progress, with over 15 million doses already administered.

Read more:

Is it safe to mix-and-match COVID-19 vaccines? Here’s what we know so far

UAE records 2,282 new COVID-19 cases, 10 deaths in 24 hours

UAE ban on entry from India remains unchanged: Federal aviation notice

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Citing sanctions, US cautions Arab states against normalizing ties with Syria’s Assad Citing sanctions, US cautions Arab states against normalizing ties with Syria’s Assad
Lebanon caretaker PM approves financing fuel imports at weaker exchange rate Lebanon caretaker PM approves financing fuel imports at weaker exchange rate
Top Content
‘Alarming’ COVID-19 surge prompts Bangladesh into new lockdown ‘Alarming’ COVID-19 surge prompts Bangladesh into new lockdown
Palestinian Authority forces confront protesters in Ramallah following critic’s death Palestinian Authority forces confront protesters in Ramallah following critic’s death
Thousands of Afghans displaced by fighting around northern city of Kunduz Thousands of Afghans displaced by fighting around northern city of Kunduz
UK health secretary quits after breaking COVID rules in affair scandal UK health secretary quits after breaking COVID rules in affair scandal
Saudi Arabia seizes over 14 mln Captagon amphetamine pills coming from Lebanon Saudi Arabia seizes over 14 mln Captagon amphetamine pills coming from Lebanon
Lebanese protesters throw stun grenades at soldiers, injuring 10: Army   Lebanese protesters throw stun grenades at soldiers, injuring 10: Army  
Before you go
Pope calls for reconciliation, healing over Canada school discovery
Pope calls for reconciliation, healing over Canada school discovery
Explore More