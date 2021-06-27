.
US reaches 322 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered: CDC

A health care worker, left, prepares to give a coronavirus vaccine to a patient at a COVID-19 vaccination site at the Aqueduct Race Track, Jan. 21, 2021, in the Queens borough of New York. (AP/Mary Altaffer)
Coronavirus

Reuters

The United States has administered 322,123,103 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Saturday morning, and distributed 381,276,030 doses, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Saturday.

Those figures are up from the 321,199,379 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by June 25 out of 380,222,670 doses delivered.

The agency said 178,873,816 people had received at least one shot, while 152,184,243 in the United States are fully vaccinated as of Saturday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech , as well as Johnson & Johnson’s one-shot vaccine as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Saturday.

