Abu Dhabi authorizes use of EDE scanners to detect COVID-19 infections

Emirati security forces man a checkpoint at the entrance of Abu Dhabi, on June 2, 2020, after authorities cordoned off the emirate to rein in the coronavirus. (AFP)
Abu Dhabi authorizes use of EDE scanners to detect COVID-19 infections

Ismaeel Naar, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

The UAE capital of Abu Dhabi has approved the use of EDE scanners to detect Covid-19 infections, after studying the results of the pilot trial conducted at various locations in the emirate, according to the Department of Health.

The pilot trial was conducted at various locations in Abu Dhabi, including the Ghantout entry point, select public locations on Yas Island, and entry/exit points in the Musaffah area.

“With more than 20,000 people tested, the results showed a high degree of effectiveness in using EDE scanners to detect a positive Covid-19 infection. The results showed 93.5 percent sensitivity, reflecting the accuracy of identifying infected individuals, and 83 percent accuracy in the specificity of the test, reflecting the accuracy of identifying non-infected individuals,” read a statement published by the state-run Emirates News Agency.

“Abu Dhabi has adopted an integrated strategy to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, based on increased testing to ensure safe entry into the emirate, vaccination and the continued implementation of precautionary measures,” Dr. Jamal Mohammed Al Kaabi, Undersecretary at Department of Health - Abu Dhabi, was quoted as saying.

“The use of the EDE scanning system is part of this strategy and reflects the leadership’s vision in harnessing modern technology to create solutions that turn challenges into opportunities. We are pleased to add EDE scanning technology made in Abu Dhabi to the precautionary measures, helping to create safer areas and maintain public health. The EDE scanners will be used alongside other approved testing methods, such as PCR and DPI,” Al Kaabi added.

EDE scanners use technology that can detect a possible COVID-19 infection by measuring electromagnetic waves, which change when the RNA particles of the virus are present in the person’s body, therefore providing an immediate result.

