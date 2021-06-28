Abu Dhabi to allow only COVID-19 vaccinated people entry to some public areas

The UAE capital of Abu Dhabi will only allow those vaccinated against COVID-19 to enter some public areas, including malls, restaurants and gyms, starting August 20, according to an announcement made by the Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee.

The committee said it took the decision on Monday after vaccinating 93 percent of target groups in the emirate and to preserve public health.

“The decision covers shopping centers, restaurants, cafes, gyms, recreational facilities, sporting activities and all other retail outlets not within shopping centers, except those selling essential goods such as supermarkets and pharmacies,” the Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee said in its announcement.

The first phase of the decision also includes gyms, recreational facilities and sporting activities, health clubs, resorts, museums, cultural centers and theme parks, as well as universities, institutes, public and private schools and children nurseries in the emirate.

“The committee stated that the decision does not apply to unvaccinated individuals with vaccination exemption received through the approved process and registered on Alhosn app, nor to children aged 15 and under,” the committee added.

