.
.
.
.
Language

Abu Dhabi to allow only COVID-19 vaccinated people entry to some public areas

Helicopter point of view of Abu Dhabi skyline with surrounding area. (EXTREME-PHOTOGRAPHER via iStock)
Helicopter point of view of Abu Dhabi skyline with surrounding area. (EXTREME-PHOTOGRAPHER via iStock)
Coronavirus

Abu Dhabi to allow only COVID-19 vaccinated people entry to some public areas

Followed Unfollow

Ismaeel Naar, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

The UAE capital of Abu Dhabi will only allow those vaccinated against COVID-19 to enter some public areas, including malls, restaurants and gyms, starting August 20, according to an announcement made by the Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee.

The committee said it took the decision on Monday after vaccinating 93 percent of target groups in the emirate and to preserve public health.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

Abu Dhabi authorizes use of EDE scanners to detect COVID-19 infections Coronavirus Coronavirus Abu Dhabi authorizes use of EDE scanners to detect COVID-19 infections

“The decision covers shopping centers, restaurants, cafes, gyms, recreational facilities, sporting activities and all other retail outlets not within shopping centers, except those selling essential goods such as supermarkets and pharmacies,” the Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee said in its announcement.

The first phase of the decision also includes gyms, recreational facilities and sporting activities, health clubs, resorts, museums, cultural centers and theme parks, as well as universities, institutes, public and private schools and children nurseries in the emirate.

“The committee stated that the decision does not apply to unvaccinated individuals with vaccination exemption received through the approved process and registered on Alhosn app, nor to children aged 15 and under,” the committee added.

Read more:

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Delta COVID-19 variant infects some fully vaccinated adults in Israel: Report Delta COVID-19 variant infects some fully vaccinated adults in Israel: Report
Nearly half of UAE residents think COVID pandemic effects will last a year: Survey Nearly half of UAE residents think COVID pandemic effects will last a year: Survey
Top Content
Secret UK defense ministry documents discovered at bus stop Secret UK defense ministry documents discovered at bus stop
Yemeni army says Arab Coalition raids killed dozens of Houthi fighters Yemeni army says Arab Coalition raids killed dozens of Houthi fighters
Delta COVID-19 variant infects some fully vaccinated adults in Israel: Report Delta COVID-19 variant infects some fully vaccinated adults in Israel: Report
Saudi Arabia to inoculate those aged 12 to 18 with Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine Saudi Arabia to inoculate those aged 12 to 18 with Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine
Blinken says 10,000 ISIS fighters remain in SDF detention in Syria Blinken says 10,000 ISIS fighters remain in SDF detention in Syria
Iran-backed PMU threatens revenge after fighters killed in US airstrikes Iran-backed PMU threatens revenge after fighters killed in US airstrikes
Before you go
Russia, China extend friendship treaty, hail ties
Russia, China extend friendship treaty, hail ties
Explore More