Kuwait to allow direct flights to 12 countries, including UK, US from July 1

Kuwait will allow direct flights to 12 countries from July 1, the government communications office (CGC) wrote in a tweet on Monday.

The list of the countries include: Britain, the United States, France, Italy, Germany, Austria, Spain, Netherlands, Greece, Switzerland, Kyrgyzstan, and Bosnia and Herzegovina.

On June 17, Kuwait said it will allow non-citizens to enter the country from Aug. 1 if they have been fully vaccinated with COVID-19 vaccines that have been approved by the Gulf state.

A PCR test must be taken before flying and another during seven days of home quarantine on arrival.

