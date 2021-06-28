.
.
.
.
Language

Kuwait to allow direct flights to 12 countries, including UK, US from July 1

Passengers wait at the departure gate at Kuwait international airport in Kuwait City on January 3, 2021, as the country reopens the airport after a 12-day closure to stem the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. (AFP)
A file photo shows passengers wait at the departure gate at Kuwait international airport in Kuwait City on January 3, 2021. (AFP)
Coronavirus

Kuwait to allow direct flights to 12 countries, including UK, US from July 1

Followed Unfollow

Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Kuwait will allow direct flights to 12 countries from July 1, the government communications office (CGC) wrote in a tweet on Monday.

The list of the countries include: Britain, the United States, France, Italy, Germany, Austria, Spain, Netherlands, Greece, Switzerland, Kyrgyzstan, and Bosnia and Herzegovina.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

On June 17, Kuwait said it will allow non-citizens to enter the country from Aug. 1 if they have been fully vaccinated with COVID-19 vaccines that have been approved by the Gulf state.

A PCR test must be taken before flying and another during seven days of home quarantine on arrival.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Kuwait set to support coronavirus-hit economy amid low oil prices

Kuwait to grant entry of fully COVID-19 vaccinated non-citizens from August 1

Kuwait bans unvaccinated citizens from travelling abroad

With Reuters

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Delta COVID-19 variant infects some fully vaccinated adults in Israel: Report Delta COVID-19 variant infects some fully vaccinated adults in Israel: Report
Nearly half of UAE residents think COVID pandemic effects will last a year: Survey Nearly half of UAE residents think COVID pandemic effects will last a year: Survey
Top Content
Secret UK defense ministry documents discovered at bus stop Secret UK defense ministry documents discovered at bus stop
Yemeni army says Arab Coalition raids killed dozens of Houthi fighters Yemeni army says Arab Coalition raids killed dozens of Houthi fighters
Delta COVID-19 variant infects some fully vaccinated adults in Israel: Report Delta COVID-19 variant infects some fully vaccinated adults in Israel: Report
Saudi Arabia to inoculate those aged 12 to 18 with Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine Saudi Arabia to inoculate those aged 12 to 18 with Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine
Blinken says 10,000 ISIS fighters remain in SDF detention in Syria Blinken says 10,000 ISIS fighters remain in SDF detention in Syria
Iran-backed PMU threatens revenge after fighters killed in US airstrikes Iran-backed PMU threatens revenge after fighters killed in US airstrikes
Before you go
Russia, China extend friendship treaty, hail ties
Russia, China extend friendship treaty, hail ties
Explore More