.
.
.
.
Language

More infectious COVID-19 variants make up most of new cases in the UAE: NCEMA

A view of Dubai's Burj Khalifa in the United Arab Emirates. (Unsplash, David Rodrigo)
A view of Dubai's Burj Khalifa in the United Arab Emirates. (Unsplash)
Coronavirus

More infectious COVID-19 variants make up most of new cases in the UAE: NCEMA

Followed Unfollow

Reuters, Dubai 

Published: Updated:

New coronavirus infections in the United Arab Emirates are mostly from more infectious variants leading to an increase in the number of virus-linked deaths, a federal authority has said.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

The Gulf Arab state, with a population of about 9 million, has had one of the world’s fastest vaccination campaigns.

However, cases have risen over the past month to more than 2,000 new infections a day, though that is still below a peak in February.

On Saturday, the UAE recorded 10 deaths, its highest single daily toll since March, according to the Reuters COVID-19 tracker.

The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) said the increase in deaths was due to the spread of the Beta, Delta and Alpha variants.

The Beta variant, first detected in South Africa, is the most dominant variant in the UAE, accounting for 39.2 percent of cases, it said.

Delta, first detected in India, accounts for 33.9 percent of infections. Alpha, first detected in Britain, accounts for 11.3 percent, it said on Twitter late on Sunday.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) this month warned that Delta was becoming the globally dominant variant of the disease with its increased transmissibility.

People who have visited South Africa or India in the past 14 days are banned from entering the UAE, though some, such as citizens and diplomats, are exempt.

The NCEMA urged the public to get vaccinated, saying that 92 percent of those admitted to intensive care had not been inoculated, while 94 percent of those who had died had not been vaccinated.

Many in the UAE have been inoculated with the Sinopharm vaccine from China, while the Pfizer-BioNTech, AstraZeneca and Sputnik V vaccines are also offered to citizens and residents.

NCEMA said 91.8 percent of those eligible had been vaccinated, representing 71 percent of the population.

A Chinese disease control research last week said that antibodies triggered by two Chinese-made COVID-19 vaccines were less effective against the Delta variant compared with other shots but still offered protection.

Read more:

Abu Dhabi authorizes use of EDE scanners to detect COVID-19 infections

Nearly half of UAE residents think COVID pandemic effects will last a year: Survey

UAE reports 2,122 new COVID-19 cases, four deaths in 24 hours

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Delta COVID-19 variant infects some fully vaccinated adults in Israel: Report Delta COVID-19 variant infects some fully vaccinated adults in Israel: Report
Nearly half of UAE residents think COVID pandemic effects will last a year: Survey Nearly half of UAE residents think COVID pandemic effects will last a year: Survey
Top Content
Secret UK defense ministry documents discovered at bus stop Secret UK defense ministry documents discovered at bus stop
Yemeni army says Arab Coalition raids killed dozens of Houthi fighters Yemeni army says Arab Coalition raids killed dozens of Houthi fighters
Delta COVID-19 variant infects some fully vaccinated adults in Israel: Report Delta COVID-19 variant infects some fully vaccinated adults in Israel: Report
Saudi Arabia to inoculate those aged 12 to 18 with Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine Saudi Arabia to inoculate those aged 12 to 18 with Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine
North Koreans worry over ‘emaciated’ Kim Jong Un: State media North Koreans worry over ‘emaciated’ Kim Jong Un: State media
US carries out air strikes against Iran-backed militia in Iraq, Syria US carries out air strikes against Iran-backed militia in Iraq, Syria
Before you go
Pope calls for reconciliation, healing over Canada school discovery
Pope calls for reconciliation, healing over Canada school discovery
Explore More