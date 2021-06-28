Saudi Arabia to inoculate those aged 12 to 18 with Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

Saudi Arabia will start inoculating young people aged 12 to 18 against COVID-19 with the Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine after it was approved by the Saudi Food and Drug Authority, the health ministry said on a tweet on Sunday.

The Kingdom has inoculated at least 70 percent of its adult population, with more than 16.8 million COVID-19 first doses administered, adding that it will launch the next campaign for second doses for those aged 50 and above.

Saudi Arabia’s Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Waleed al-Khuraiji said the government has “devoted all its efforts” to confront the COVID-19 pandemic.

Al-Khuraiji delivered a speech on behalf of Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan at the virtual ministerial meeting for international cooperation in the Asia-Pacific region within the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative.

The Kingdom took the necessary precautionary and health measures “in accordance with the highest international medical standards and the announced protocols of the World Health Organization,” the deputy foreign minister said.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia’s National Committee for Infectious Diseases adopts the possibility of taking two different COVID-19 vaccines for the first and second dose, the Kingdom’s Ministry of Health announced last Wednesday.

The country’s National Committee for Infectious Diseases’ decision was according to international scientific studies that showed the possibility of giving two doses of two different COVID-19 vaccines “safely and effectively in response to the virus, with the effectiveness of which the second dose aims to achieve,” the Ministry of Health said.

