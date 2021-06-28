UAE records 2,040 new COVID-19 cases, six deaths in 24 hours

The United Arab Emirates recorded 2,040 new COVID-19 infections, 1,988 recoveries and six deaths in 24 hours, the country’s health ministry reported on Monday.

Health authorities carried out 232,544 coronavirus tests to determine Monday’s numbers which indicated a slight decrease from Sunday’s 2,122 cases.

The Ministry of Health conducts 232,544 tests as part of its plans to expand the scope of the tests, and reveals 2,040 new cases of the #Coronavirus, 1,988 recoveries and 6 death cases due to complications. #TogetherWeRecover — NCEMA UAE (@NCEMAUAE) June 28, 2021

The UAE’s COVID-19 death toll mounted to 1,802 and total recoveries rose to 607,606, state news agency WAM reported. There are currently over 19,000 active cases in the country and the total diagnosed infections since the pandemic’s onset increased to 628,976.

The UAE’s vaccination campaign has been one of the world’s most efficient, with over 15 million doses administered and the majority of the population already inoculated against the virus, according to the country’s National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA).

Data from Reuters indicates that an average of 97,595 doses are administered in the UAE per day. If the country continues to vaccinate at this rate, it would take a further 21 days to administer enough shots to another 10 percent of the population.

