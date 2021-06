UK’s new health minister wants COVID-19 restrictions lifted as soon as possible

Britain’s new health minister Sajid Javid said on Monday he wanted the remaining COVID-19 social restrictions to be lifted as soon as possible.

Javid is due to update lawmakers later on whether restrictions should be removed on July 19 as the government previously indicated or whether the full reopening could be brought forward.

“I want to see those restrictions lifted as soon as we can as quickly as possible,” he told reporters. “There’s no going back and that’s why we want to be careful during that process, and I’ll have more to say about this during my statement.”

