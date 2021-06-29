.
.
.
.
Language

Australia deputy PM fined for not wearing mask in breach of COVID-19 rules

Australia's Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce addresses a press conference in Sydney on July 5, 2016. (File photo: AFP)
Australia's Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce addresses a press conference in Sydney on July 5, 2016. (File photo: AFP)
Coronavirus

Australia deputy PM fined for not wearing mask in breach of COVID-19 rules

Followed Unfollow

Reuters, Sydney

Published: Updated:

Australia’s deputy prime minister was fined for failing to wear a mask in a service station in violation of COVID-19 prevention orders, the authorities said on Tuesday, the country’s most powerful person to face repercussions for non-compliance.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

Barnaby Joyce, who returned as leader of the Nationals coalition partner a week earlier, was spotted by a member of the public paying for fuel without a mask in his electorate about 500 kilometer (310 miles) north of Sydney on Monday, the police said.

The person called Crime Stoppers, an emergency hotline, and officers went to the service station where “inquiries revealed a 54-year-old man was not wearing a face mask while in the store”, New South Wales state police said in a statement.

Joyce, who was not identified in the police statement, was fined A$200 ($151) for breaching a public health order by not wearing a “fitted face covering when in indoor area of retail/business premises.”

A spokesman for Joyce was not immediately available for comment, but the outspoken country member confirmed the incident in an interview on Monday with News Corp-owned cable broadcaster Sky News.

He said he was on his way to the airport, realized he had forgotten to buy fuel for his partner, “fuelled the car up with fuel, went in, 30 seconds later $200 it cost me because I didn’t wear one of these (a mask),” he told the broadcaster, according to a report in News Corp newspapers.

“That’s life,” Joyce added.

The fine adds to a list of powerful public figures who have received fines for breaching virus containment rules.

In April 2020, the New South Wales arts minister resigned after being fined A$1000 for breaching stay-home orders in the initial days of the country’s anti-coronavirus response.

Read more:

New Zealand extends COVID-19 alert level in capital

Surge in COVID-19 cases prompts new restrictions across Australia

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Delta COVID-19 variant infects some fully vaccinated adults in Israel: Report Delta COVID-19 variant infects some fully vaccinated adults in Israel: Report
Nearly half of UAE residents think COVID pandemic effects will last a year: Survey Nearly half of UAE residents think COVID pandemic effects will last a year: Survey
Top Content
US hits rocket launching positions after Iran-backed militias attack base in Syria US hits rocket launching positions after Iran-backed militias attack base in Syria
Protests erupt in Lebanon ahead of fuel price hike, severe power shortages Protests erupt in Lebanon ahead of fuel price hike, severe power shortages
Russia successfully test launches new ballistic missile: TASS news agency Russia successfully test launches new ballistic missile: TASS news agency
Ethiopia declares immediate, unilateral Tigray ceasefire after 8 months of conflict Ethiopia declares immediate, unilateral Tigray ceasefire after 8 months of conflict
US warns Russia not to veto sole Syria border crossing US warns Russia not to veto sole Syria border crossing
Political solution only way to resolve Syrian crisis: Saudi FM Political solution only way to resolve Syrian crisis: Saudi FM
Before you go
Russia, China extend friendship treaty, hail ties
Russia, China extend friendship treaty, hail ties
Explore More