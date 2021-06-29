.
Indian gang in PPE attempts to cremate murder victim as COVID casualty: Police

People wait to cremate victims who died due to complications related to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at a crematorium ground in New Delhi, India, April 23, 2021. (Reuters)
AFP, Lucknow

Published: Updated:

Five gang members in India wore full protective gear to cremate a man they had murdered, pretending he died from Covid-19, police said Tuesday.

The victim was invited to a party by the men, whom he owed four million rupees ($54,000), and suffocated, according to police.

The gang wore full PPE and cremated the body at a facility in the northern city of Agra, registering the dead man under a false name, local police chief Muniraj G. said.

“To avoid being caught... they wore PPE kit and used a body bag to pack and transport the body to the cremation ground,” Muniraj G. said on Twitter.

“All the five accused have confessed to their crime.”

A tip-off from an informant led to the arrest of one of the men, according to a police statement.

India was devastated by a coronavirus third wave in April and May, overwhelming hospitals and crematoriums across the country. More than 1,000 people are still dying on average every day.

