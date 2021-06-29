.
Russia reports record daily coronavirus deaths: Tally

People wearing face masks and gloves to protect against coronavirus, observe social distancing guidelines as they pass through the turnstiles of the subway in Moscow, Russia on May 12, 2020. (AP)
Coronavirus

Russia on Tuesday recorded 652 coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours, the highest death toll in the country since the outbreak of the pandemic, according to a government tally.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

A record-high number of daily deaths -- 119 -- was also reported in the Euro 2020 host city Saint Petersburg that’s hosting a quarter-final on Friday, as Russia grapples with a spike of infections spurred by the highly infectious Delta variant.

