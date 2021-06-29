UAE confirms 2,184 new COVID-19 cases, five deaths in 24 hours

The United Arab Emirates recorded 2,184 new coronavirus infections, 2,105 recoveries and five deaths in 24 hours, the country’s National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) reported on Tuesday.

Health authorities conducted 281,043 COVID-19 tests to determine Tuesday’s numbers which indicated a slight one-day increase in cases from Monday’s 2,040.

The UAE’s COVID-19 death toll mounted to 1,807 and total recoveries rose to 609,711, NCEMA figures showed. There are currently around 19,600 active cases in the country and the total diagnosed infections since the pandemic’s onset increased to 631,160.

The country is currently leading one of the world’s most efficient vaccination campaigns, with over 15.1 million shots administered since the rollout in December 2020 and the majority of the eligible population already inoculated against the virus.

COVID-19 data from Reuters indicates that an average of 94,675 doses are administered in the UAE per day. If the country continues to vaccinate at this rate, it would take a further 21 days to administer enough shots to another 10 percent of the population.

Late Monday, Abu Dhabi’s crisis authority announced that as of August 20, only vaccinated people will be allowed to enter some public areas- including gyms, malls and restaurants. The decision comes as 93 percent of the emirate’s target group was inoculated against COVID-19.

“The decision covers shopping centers, restaurants, cafes, gyms, recreational facilities, sporting activities and all other retail outlets not within shopping centers, except those selling essential goods such as supermarkets and pharmacies,” the Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee stated.

