Russia’s Putin says received Sputnik V shot after two days of record deaths
President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday he had received Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 earlier this year after previously declining to disclose which vaccine he had taken.
Putin, 68, received two vaccine shots against COVID-19 in March and April, the Kremlin has said. Authorities did not publish video footage of him being inoculated.
Russia reports record COVID-19 deaths for second consecutive day