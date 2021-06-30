.
Russia’s Putin says received Sputnik V shot after two days of record deaths

Russian President Vladimir Putin leaves Villa La Grange after his meeting with U.S President Joe Biden in Geneva, Switzerland June 16, 2021. (Reuters)
Russian President Vladimir Putin leaves Villa La Grange after his meeting with U.S President Joe Biden in Geneva, Switzerland June 16, 2021. (Reuters)
Russia’s Putin says received Sputnik V shot after two days of record deaths

President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday he had received Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 earlier this year after previously declining to disclose which vaccine he had taken.

Putin, 68, received two vaccine shots against COVID-19 in March and April, the Kremlin has said. Authorities did not publish video footage of him being inoculated.

Russia reports record COVID-19 deaths for second consecutive day

