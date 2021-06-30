.
Saudi Arabia records 1,486 new COVID-19 cases and 15 deaths in 24 hours

General view of Riyadh city, after the Saudi government eased a curfew, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, May 7, 2020. (Reuters)
Coronavirus

Marco Ferrari, Al Arabiya English

Saudi Arabia has registered 1,486 new COVID-19 cases and 15 virus-related deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Kingdom’s Ministry of Health on Wednesday.

The majority of new cases (360) were detected in the country’s Eastern Province, while the holy city of Mecca saw 317, and 261 cases were recorded in the capital city of Riyadh.

Saudi Arabia has now recorded a total of 487,592 coronavirus cases since the beginning of the pandemic, along with 7,819 deaths. A total of 467,633 people have also recovered from the virus.

It was announced on Sunday that COVID-19 vaccines would be given to children between the ages of 12 and 18 in Saudi Arabia.

The Kingdom has devoted significant resources to combating the virus, with 70 percent of its adult population now vaccinated.

