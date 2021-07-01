COVID-19 cases in Europe on the rise after 10-week decline: WHO

A 10-week decline in new coronavirus infections across Europe has come to an end and a new wave of infections is inevitable if citizens and lawmakers do not remain disciplined, the head of WHO in Europe, Hans Kluge, told a news briefing on Thursday.

Last week, the number of new cases rose by 10 percent, driven by increased mixing, travel, gatherings, and easing of social restrictions, Kluge said.

“This is taking place in the context of a rapidly evolving situation. A new variant of concern - the Delta variant - and in a region where despite tremendous efforts by member states, millions remain unvaccinated,” he said.

“There will be a new wave in the WHO European region unless we remain disciplined,” he added.

