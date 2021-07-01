.
Two doses of COVID-19 vaccine seems to protect against Delta variant: European Agency

A person receives a dose of the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine at a vaccination centre for those aged over 18 years old at the Belmont Health Centre in Harrow, amid the coronavirus outbreak in London, Britain, on June 6, 2021. (Reuters)
AFP, The Hague

Two doses of Covid vaccine appear to provide protection against the rapidly spreading Delta variant of the coronavirus, the European Medicines Agency said on Thursday.

“Emerging data from real world evidence are showing that two doses of vaccines are protective against the Delta variant,” Marco Cavaleri, EMA head of vaccine strategy, told a news conference.

The upbeat assessment came as the World Health Organization warned that the variant first spotted in India could fuel a new wave of cases in Europe.

The EMA’s head of vaccine strategy, Marco Cavaleri, said the Amsterdam-based watchdog was “aware of concerns caused by the rapid spread of the Delta variant.”

“Right now it seems the four vaccines approved in the European Union are protecting against all the strains circulating in Europe, including the Delta variant,” he said.

Four vaccines are currently approved for use in the EU: Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson.

