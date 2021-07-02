.
.
.
.
Language

India’s death toll from COVID-19 crosses 400,000

People place the body of a man who died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), on a pyre before his cremation on the banks of the river Ganges at Garhmukteshwar in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, May 6, 2021. (Reuters)
People place the body of a man who died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), on a pyre before his cremation on the banks of the river Ganges at Garhmukteshwar in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, May 6, 2021. (File photo: Reuters)
Coronavirus

India’s death toll from COVID-19 crosses 400,000

Followed Unfollow

Reuters, Mumbai

Published: Updated:

India reached the grim milestone of 400,000 deaths from the coronavirus on Friday, half of them during a second wave in the past few months that overwhelmed the healthcare system and crematoriums.

India has recorded 30.45 million cases since the outbreak of the pandemic last year, and is the second-most affected country behind the United States, which has 33 million cases.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

The United States has over 604,000 deaths and about 518,000 people have died in Brazil.

India, the world’s second-most populous nation, recorded 853 deaths in the past 24 hours, health ministry data showed on Friday. That took it past the 400,000 mark, with the last 100,000 being added in just 39 days, according to a Reuters tally.

But health experts believe India may have undercounted deaths significantly and the actual number could have reached one million or even higher.

Scores of bodies washed up along the Ganges River in northern India in May, as people struggled to keep pace with deaths and cremations at the peak of the second wave.

“Undercounting of deaths is something that has happened across states, mostly because of lags in the system, so that means we will never have a true idea of how many people we lost in this second wave,” said Rijo M John, a professor at the Rajagiri College of Social Sciences in the southern city of Kochi.

Last month, Bihar, one of India’s poorest states, revised its total COVID-19 death toll to 9,429 from 5,424, after an order from a local court.

India recorded a total of 200,000 deaths at the end of April, but took just 28 days to get to 300,000 deaths.

Hospitals ran out of beds and life-saving oxygen during the second wave in April and May and people died in parking lots outside hospitals and at their homes.

Cases have declined steadily since hitting a peak in May, but government officials and experts have warned that a third wave looms, as the country slowly re-opens and a new variant, locally called the Delta Plus, rears its head.

Read more:

Australia tightens border to restrict COVID-19 outbreak

Johnson & Johnson says COVID-19 vaccine shows strong promise against Delta variant

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Crisis control mode: No one outside of Lebanon plans to come to the rescue Crisis control mode: No one outside of Lebanon plans to come to the rescue
Saudi Arabia foils attempt to smuggle 4.5 mln captagon pills hidden in oranges Saudi Arabia foils attempt to smuggle 4.5 mln captagon pills hidden in oranges
Top Content
Carlos Ghosn Japan escape team told authorities they worked with Michael Jackson Carlos Ghosn Japan escape team told authorities they worked with Michael Jackson
Yemeni model abducted by Houthis tried to commit suicide in jail: Lawyer Yemeni model abducted by Houthis tried to commit suicide in jail: Lawyer
US court rules Britney Spears’ father to retain guardianship US court rules Britney Spears’ father to retain guardianship
US ‘beyond fed up’ with Iran-backed Houthis: State Department US ‘beyond fed up’ with Iran-backed Houthis: State Department
Crisis control mode: No one outside of Lebanon plans to come to the rescue Crisis control mode: No one outside of Lebanon plans to come to the rescue
Amal-Hezbollah alliance in Lebanon is weaker than advertised Amal-Hezbollah alliance in Lebanon is weaker than advertised
Before you go
Gaza artist paints on the remains of her demolished house
Gaza artist paints on the remains of her demolished house
Explore More