.
.
.
.
Language

Saudi bans citizens from travel to Ethiopia, UAE, Vietnam without prior permission

Dubai International Airport's Terminal 1 and Concourse D welcomed their first passengers on Thursday morning with the arrival of flynas flight XY201 from the Saudi Arabian capital of Riyadh. (File photo: DXB International Airport)
Coronavirus

Saudi bans citizens from travel to Ethiopia, UAE, Vietnam without prior permission

Followed Unfollow

Ismaeel Naar, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Saudi Arabia has announced it will be barring its citizens from direct or indirect travel to the UAE ,Ethiopia, and Vietnam without obtaining prior permission, according to a statement from the Kingdom’s interior ministry.

An official source in the Ministry of Interior said tha the government took the decision out of its concern regarding the safety of citizens wishing to travel abroad in light of the continuing outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic and the spread of a new mutated strain of COVID-19.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

Authorities announced early on Saturday that it will continue to prevent direct or indirect travel of Saudi citizens to the previously declared countries and suspend entry from Ethiopia, the UAE and Vietnam, in addition to Afghanistan except for those who stayed 14 days outside those four countries and who are not citizens.

Suspension of flights from the three countries will take effect from 11 pm on Sunday July 4, 2021.

The interior ministry also said it will be stopping flights between countries where travel is prohibited and applying quarantine measures to all citizens and non-citizens coming from those countries.

Exceptions are made to citizens who are currently in any of those countries and who return before 11 pm on Sunday, July 4, the interior ministry clarified.

“The Ministry of Interior calls upon citizens wishing to travel to the countries to which travel is permitted to be careful, stay away from areas where the virus is spreading, and follow all precautionary measures, regardless of their destination,” the Saudi Press Agency reported citing the Kingdom’s interior ministry.

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
New app offers UAE residents easy access to legal advice New app offers UAE residents easy access to legal advice
Crisis control mode: No one outside of Lebanon plans to come to the rescue Crisis control mode: No one outside of Lebanon plans to come to the rescue
Top Content
US ‘beyond fed up’ with Iran-backed Houthis: State Department US ‘beyond fed up’ with Iran-backed Houthis: State Department
All US, NATO troops left Afghanistan’s Bagram Air Base: Official  All US, NATO troops left Afghanistan’s Bagram Air Base: Official 
US drops sanctions on three Iranians, says move unrelated to nuclear talks US drops sanctions on three Iranians, says move unrelated to nuclear talks
Biden says ‘no’ final withdrawal of US troops in next few days Biden says ‘no’ final withdrawal of US troops in next few days
Saudi Arabia intercepts ‘hostile air target’ launched by the Houthis in Yemen Saudi Arabia intercepts ‘hostile air target’ launched by the Houthis in Yemen
Ethiopian forces’ withdrawal from Tigray capital opens new chapter in brutal war Ethiopian forces’ withdrawal from Tigray capital opens new chapter in brutal war
Before you go
Gaza artist paints on the remains of her demolished house
Gaza artist paints on the remains of her demolished house
Explore More