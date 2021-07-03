Saudi Arabia records 1,148 new COVID-19 cases and 15 deaths in 24 hours

Saudi Arabia has registered 1,148 new COVID-19 cases and 15 virus-related deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Kingdom’s Ministry of Health.

The latest figures bring the country’s total death toll to 7,863 and its total number of recorded cases to 491,612.

Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province saw the majority of new cases with 314. Mecca had the second-highest number with 265 while the capital Riyadh was third with 219.

Citizens between the ages of 12 and 18 will be able to receive COVID-19 vaccinations in Saudi Arabia, it was announced on Sunday.

The Kingdom is positing itself as a regional hub for vaccinations and other COVID-19 supplies, the supervisor general of Saudi charity KSrelief, Abdullah al-Rabeeah, said on Wednesday.

