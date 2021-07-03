.
.
.
.
Language

South Africa approves China’s Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine

A medical worker holds a dose of the Sinovac vaccine at a district health facility as Indonesia begins mass vaccination for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), starting with its healthcare workers, in Jakarta, Indonesia January 14, 2021. (File Photo: Reuters)
A medical worker holds a dose of the Sinovac vaccine at a district health facility as Indonesia begins mass vaccination for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), starting with its healthcare workers, in Jakarta, Indonesia January 14, 2021. (File Photo: Reuters)
Coronavirus

South Africa approves China’s Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine

Followed Unfollow

Reuters, Johannesburg 

Published: Updated:

South Africa has approved China’s Sinovac vaccine against COVID-19, acting Minister of Health Mamoloko Kubayi said on Saturday, as the country faces a crippling third wave of infections that has paralyzed hospitals and brought its death toll to 60,000.

“I would like to express gratitude to our regulatory authority for their sense of urgency, which included reducing turnaround time to process applications for registration of ... (the) COVID-19 vaccine,” Kubayi said in a statement.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

The surge in infections in Africa’s most industrialized nation has overwhelmed hospitals, especially in the main city of Johannesburg, and left overworked healthcare personnel struggling to find enough beds for critically ill patients.

Just over 5 percent of South Africans been vaccinated -- or 3.3 million people out of a population of just less than 60 million.
It has recorded 2 million cases so far, although low testing rates in rural areas mean the real figure is certainly higher, health experts say.

“This approval came at the time when the government is implementing an expanded and multipronged vaccination program to reach as many people as possible, while the infection numbers continue to increase at an alarming rate,” the statement said.

After initial doubts owing to a lack of transparency in clinical trial data, Sinovac Biotech’s COVID-19 vaccine is emerging as a powerful tool against the virus. Data from Uruguay released last month showed it was over 90 percent effective in reducing both intensive care admissions and deaths.

Read more:

Russia registers record COVID-related deaths for fifth consecutive day

Is it safe to mix-and-match COVID-19 vaccines? Here’s what we know so far

Refugee crisis worsens amid COVID-19: One pct of all humanity is now displaced

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
New app offers UAE residents easy access to legal advice New app offers UAE residents easy access to legal advice
Crisis control mode: No one outside of Lebanon plans to come to the rescue Crisis control mode: No one outside of Lebanon plans to come to the rescue
Top Content
US ‘beyond fed up’ with Iran-backed Houthis: State Department US ‘beyond fed up’ with Iran-backed Houthis: State Department
Saudi bans citizens from travel to Ethiopia, UAE, Vietnam without prior permission Saudi bans citizens from travel to Ethiopia, UAE, Vietnam without prior permission
Saudi Arabia intercepts ‘hostile air target’ launched by the Houthis in Yemen Saudi Arabia intercepts ‘hostile air target’ launched by the Houthis in Yemen
All US, NATO troops left Afghanistan’s Bagram Air Base: Official  All US, NATO troops left Afghanistan’s Bagram Air Base: Official 
China rejects US criticism on human trafficking, hits back at Washington China rejects US criticism on human trafficking, hits back at Washington
US drops sanctions on three Iranians, says move unrelated to nuclear talks US drops sanctions on three Iranians, says move unrelated to nuclear talks
Before you go
Gaza artist paints on the remains of her demolished house
Gaza artist paints on the remains of her demolished house
Explore More