UAE records 1,632 new COVID-19 cases, six deaths in 24 hours

The United Arab Emirates has registered 1,632 new COVID-19 cases and six coronavirus-related deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP).

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

Total deaths from the virus in the UAE have now reached 1,831, while 637,877 cases have been recorded since the pandemic began.

Meanwhile, 1,561 people also recovered from the virus, bringing the total number of recoveries to 616,197.

The UAE’s Gulf neighbor Saudi Arabia announced early on Saturday that it was banning air travel from the emirates due to concerns about new strains of COVID-19.

Anyone hoping to travel between the two countries must now obtain permission from the authorities.

Flights to the UAE had been allowed to resume on May 30 after an earlier ban due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Read more:

Saudi bans citizens from travel to Ethiopia, UAE, Vietnam without prior permission

Saudi Arabia allows entry of travelers from countries including UAE, US

New app offers UAE residents easy access to legal advice