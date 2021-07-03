.
UAE records 1,632 new COVID-19 cases, six deaths in 24 hours

General view of Abu Dhabi's Al Reem Island in the United Arab Emirates. (Unsplash, Kamil Rogalinski)
Coronavirus

Marco Ferrari, Al Arabiya English

The United Arab Emirates has registered 1,632 new COVID-19 cases and six coronavirus-related deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP).

Total deaths from the virus in the UAE have now reached 1,831, while 637,877 cases have been recorded since the pandemic began.

Meanwhile, 1,561 people also recovered from the virus, bringing the total number of recoveries to 616,197.

The UAE’s Gulf neighbor Saudi Arabia announced early on Saturday that it was banning air travel from the emirates due to concerns about new strains of COVID-19.

Anyone hoping to travel between the two countries must now obtain permission from the authorities.

Flights to the UAE had been allowed to resume on May 30 after an earlier ban due to the coronavirus pandemic.

