Egypt eases COVID-19 restrictions in hospitality sector as infections fall

Egypt’s cabinet on Sunday eased guest limits for hotels, restaurants, cinemas and theaters to 70 percent of their capacity from 50 percent at present as coronavirus infections slow, a cabinet statement said.

Egypt has been gradually easing pandemic restrictions since June 1. Official figures showed 181 new COVID-19 cases were recorded on Saturday, with 27 deaths from the disease.

