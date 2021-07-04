.
.
.
.
Language

Egypt eases COVID-19 restrictions in hospitality sector as infections fall

A man walks in front of closed shops, after Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly ordered all restaurants, cafes, cafeterias, night clubs, shopping malls and shops to shut their doors from 0700 p.m. in Cairo. (Reuters)
A man walks in front of closed shops, after Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly ordered all restaurants, cafes, cafeterias, night clubs, shopping malls and shops to shut their doors from 0700 p.m. in Cairo. (File photo: Reuters)
Coronavirus

Egypt eases COVID-19 restrictions in hospitality sector as infections fall

Followed Unfollow

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Egypt’s cabinet on Sunday eased guest limits for hotels, restaurants, cinemas and theaters to 70 percent of their capacity from 50 percent at present as coronavirus infections slow, a cabinet statement said.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Egypt has been gradually easing pandemic restrictions since June 1. Official figures showed 181 new COVID-19 cases were recorded on Saturday, with 27 deaths from the disease.

Read more:

Greek economy will not close again because of COVID-19: PM Mitsotakis

UAE’s Abu Dhabi updates COVID-19 travel procedures

Abu Dhabi offers free COVID-19 vaccines to tourists

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
UK students using orange juice to get fake COVID positive test results UK students using orange juice to get fake COVID positive test results
Philippine military plane crash leaves 45 people dead, some jumped from fuselage Philippine military plane crash leaves 45 people dead, some jumped from fuselage
Top Content
Saudi bans citizens from travel to Ethiopia, UAE, Vietnam without prior permission Saudi bans citizens from travel to Ethiopia, UAE, Vietnam without prior permission
Egypt’s President Sisi opens strategic Mediterranean naval base Egypt’s President Sisi opens strategic Mediterranean naval base
UK students using orange juice to get fake COVID positive test results UK students using orange juice to get fake COVID positive test results
Thousands rally in Seoul, defying government COVID-19 curbs Thousands rally in Seoul, defying government COVID-19 curbs
Arab Coalition foils Houthi attack, destroys booby-trapped boats in the Red Sea Arab Coalition foils Houthi attack, destroys booby-trapped boats in the Red Sea
Israeli defense officials checking if cargo ship attacked by Iran forces Israeli defense officials checking if cargo ship attacked by Iran forces
Before you go
Gaza artist paints on the remains of her demolished house
Gaza artist paints on the remains of her demolished house
Explore More