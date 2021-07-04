Italy reports 12 COVID-19 deaths, 808 new infections

Italy reported 12 coronavirus-related deaths on Sunday, down from 22 the day before, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 808 from 932, the health ministry said.

Italy has registered 127,649 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eighth-highest globally.

The country has reported 4.26 million cases to date.

The number of patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 1,364 on Sunday, down from 1,394 a day earlier.

There were seven new admissions to intensive care units, up from two on Saturday, while the total number of intensive care patients fell to 197 from 204.

Some 141,640 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the space of 24 hours, compared with a previous 228,127, the ministry said.

