Saudi Arabia records 1,173 new COVID-19 cases and 13 deaths in 24 hours

A man walks at the seafront promenade in the Saudi seaport of jeddah, on June 21, 2020, as the country re-opens following the lifting of a lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (AFP)
A man walks at the seafront promenade in the Saudi seaport of jeddah, on June 21, 2020, as the country re-opens following the lifting of a lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (AFP)
Saudi Arabia records 1,173 new COVID-19 cases and 13 deaths in 24 hours

Marco Ferrari, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Saudi Arabia has registered 1,173 new COVID-19 cases and 13 virus-related deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health.

Sunday's figures bring the Kingdom’s total death toll from the virus to 7,876. A total of 492,785 cases of COVID-19 have now been recorded in Saudi Arabia.

The majority of the new cases were detected in the Eastern Province, which saw 273 infections.

The capital Riyadh saw the second-highest number of new cases with 227, and Mecca was third with 222.

Saudi Arabia on Saturday banned travel from its neighbor, the United Arab Emirates, as well as Ethiopia and Vietnam over concerns about variants of the virus.

