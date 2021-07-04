Saudi Arabia records 1,173 new COVID-19 cases and 13 deaths in 24 hours

Saudi Arabia has registered 1,173 new COVID-19 cases and 13 virus-related deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health.

Sunday's figures bring the Kingdom’s total death toll from the virus to 7,876. A total of 492,785 cases of COVID-19 have now been recorded in Saudi Arabia.

#الصحة⁩ تعلن عن تسجيل (1173) حالة إصابة جديدة بفيروس كورونا (كوفيد-19)، وتسجيل (13) حالات وفيات رحمهم الله، وتسجيل (1389) حالة تعافي ليصبح إجمالي عدد الحالات المتعافية (472,939) حالة ولله الحمد. pic.twitter.com/21tUiftB6v — و ز ا ر ة ا لـ صـ حـ ة السعودية (@SaudiMOH) July 4, 2021

The majority of the new cases were detected in the Eastern Province, which saw 273 infections.

The capital Riyadh saw the second-highest number of new cases with 227, and Mecca was third with 222.

Saudi Arabia on Saturday banned travel from its neighbor, the United Arab Emirates, as well as Ethiopia and Vietnam over concerns about variants of the virus.

