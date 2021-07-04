Saudi Arabia’s interior ministry announces fines for Hajj season violators

Saudi Arabia’s interior ministry announced on Sunday that as of July 5, anyone caught attempting to reach the Grand Mosque, the areas around it, and the holy sites, including Mina, Muzdalifah and Arafat, without a permit will be subject to a fine of nearly $2,700 (10,000 Riyals).

The Kingdom’s ministry added that, in the event of a repeated violation, the fine will be doubled.

The announcement also mentioned that security forces will carry out their duties on all roads, corridors and areas leading to the Grand Mosque and the holy sites to prevent and control any violations that may occur, Saudi Press Agency SPA reported.

The guidelines were put in place to ensure compliance to prevent the spread of COVID-19 during the Hajj season this year which will take place between July 17 and 22, according to the interior ministry.

Around 20,213 precautionary measures violations were made in Saudi Arabia within a week, the ministry reported on Sunday.

