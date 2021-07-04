UAE reports decline in new COVID-19 cases, three deaths in 24 hours

The United Arab Emirates recorded 1,599 new COVID-19 cases, 1,570 recoveries and three deaths in 24 hours, state news agency WAM reported on Sunday.

UAE health authorities carried out 254,639 coronavirus tests to determine Sunday’s numbers which indicated a significant one-day decrease in daily cases from Saturday’s 1,632 infections.

The country’s virus death toll mounted to 1,834, total recoveries rose to 617,767 and total diagnosed cases since the pandemic’s onset increased to 639,476, according to state news agency WAM.

There are currently 19,875 active cases in the UAE, figures from the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) showed.

The UAE has already administered more than 15.5 million doses, according to NCEMA, since the launch of the country’s vaccination drive in December 2020. This number is expected to rise soon with the approval of a third booster dose to those who have taken the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine, and the launch of Pfizer vaccines for pregnant women, which was announced last week.

The country has officially surpassed Seychelles in becoming the world’s most vaccinated nation, Bloomberg reported on Sunday.

COVID-19 data from Reuters indicated that an average of 78,493 doses are administered in the UAE per day. If the country continues to vaccinate at this rate, it should take a further 25 days to administer enough shots to another 10 percent of the population.

The UAE’s health ministry also announced the approval of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use on Sunday.

