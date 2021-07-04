.
.
.
.
UAE’s Abu Dhabi updates COVID-19 travel procedures

Aerial View of Abu Dhabi City. (Mahmoud Ghazal via iStock)
Coronavirus

Reuters

Citizens and residents of Abu Dhabi arriving in the emirate from abroad will have to take two coronavirus PCR tests, on arrival and on day 11, and quarantine for 12 days, the Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee said on Sunday.

Arrivals from green list destinations will only take PCR tests on arrival and on days 6 and 12.

Vaccinated arrivals in the emirate will take two PCR tests on arrival and on day 6 and will quarantine for seven days.

Arrivals from green list destinations won’t have to quarantine.

The rules apply to vaccinated UAE citizens and residents who received their second dose at least 28 days earlier, the committee added.

