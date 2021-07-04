.
.
.
.
Language

UK COVID-19 data looks ‘very positive’ for lifting lockdown: Minister

A cyclist rides across the deserted Westminster Bridge, amidst the current lockdown restrictions, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in London, Britain. (Reuters)
A cyclist rides across the deserted Westminster Bridge, amidst the current lockdown restrictions, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in London, Britain. (Reuters)
Coronavirus

UK COVID-19 data looks ‘very positive’ for lifting lockdown: Minister

Followed Unfollow

Reuters, London

Published: Updated:

The data that will decide if final lockdown restrictions in England can be lifted on July 19 is looking “very positive”, thanks to the success of the vaccination program, Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick said on Sunday.

For the latest headines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“The data that we’re seeing that the Prime Minister is reviewing at the moment ahead of his decision point on the roadmap looks very positive,” he told Sky News.

“It does seem as if we can now move forward and move to a much more permissive regime where we move away from many of those restrictions that have been so difficult for us.”

Read more:

Delta COVID-19 variant haunts outlook for global economic growth

UK should retain some COVID-19 measures after July 19: Doctors’ union

Big cats, bears, ferrets get COVID-19 vaccine at Oakland Zoo

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Philippine military plane crash leaves 17 people dead, 40 rescued: Statement Philippine military plane crash leaves 17 people dead, 40 rescued: Statement
New app offers UAE residents easy access to legal advice New app offers UAE residents easy access to legal advice
Top Content
Saudi bans citizens from travel to Ethiopia, UAE, Vietnam without prior permission Saudi bans citizens from travel to Ethiopia, UAE, Vietnam without prior permission
Egypt’s President Sisi opens strategic Mediterranean naval base Egypt’s President Sisi opens strategic Mediterranean naval base
Thousands rally in Seoul, defying government COVID-19 curbs Thousands rally in Seoul, defying government COVID-19 curbs
Arab Coalition foils Houthi attack, destroys booby-trapped boats in the Red Sea Arab Coalition foils Houthi attack, destroys booby-trapped boats in the Red Sea
Philippine military plane crash leaves 17 people dead, 40 rescued: Statement Philippine military plane crash leaves 17 people dead, 40 rescued: Statement
Israeli defense officials checking if cargo ship attacked by Iran forces Israeli defense officials checking if cargo ship attacked by Iran forces
Before you go
Gaza artist paints on the remains of her demolished house
Gaza artist paints on the remains of her demolished house
Explore More