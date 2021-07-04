UK COVID-19 data looks ‘very positive’ for lifting lockdown: Minister

The data that will decide if final lockdown restrictions in England can be lifted on July 19 is looking “very positive”, thanks to the success of the vaccination program, Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick said on Sunday.

For the latest headines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

“The data that we’re seeing that the Prime Minister is reviewing at the moment ahead of his decision point on the roadmap looks very positive,” he told Sky News.

“It does seem as if we can now move forward and move to a much more permissive regime where we move away from many of those restrictions that have been so difficult for us.”

Read more:

Delta COVID-19 variant haunts outlook for global economic growth

UK should retain some COVID-19 measures after July 19: Doctors’ union

Big cats, bears, ferrets get COVID-19 vaccine at Oakland Zoo