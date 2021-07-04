UK reports 24,248 new COVID-19 infections and 15 deaths

Britain reported 24,248 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, down from 24,885 on Saturday, and 15 deaths within 28 days of a positive test, down from 18, according to government data.

A total of 45,274,497 people have received a first dose of vaccine and 33,614,952 have received two doses, the government said.

Advertisement

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

Earlier on Sunday, Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick said the data that will decide if final lockdown restrictions in England can be lifted on July 19 is looking “very positive”, thanks to the success of the vaccination program.

“The data that we’re seeing that the Prime Minister is reviewing at the moment ahead of his decision point on the roadmap looks very positive,” he told Sky News.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

UK COVID-19 data looks ‘very positive’ for lifting lockdown: Minister

UK students using orange juice to get fake COVID positive test results

One in five pets caught COVID-19 from their owners: Study