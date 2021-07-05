.
.
.
.
Language

Israel sees decline in Pfizer vaccine efficacy rate: Ynet report

FILE PHOTO: A vial of the Pfizer vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is seen as medical staff are vaccinated at Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan, Israel December 19, 2020. Picture taken December 19, 2020. REUTERS/Amir Cohen/File Photo
A vial of the Pfizer vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is seen as medical staff are vaccinated at Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan, Israel December 19, 2020. Picture taken December 19, 2020. (Reuters)
Coronavirus

Israel sees decline in Pfizer vaccine efficacy rate: Ynet report

Followed Unfollow

Bloomberg

Published: Updated:

The protection conferred by Pfizer Inc.’s vaccine against mild forms of COVID-19 appeared to wane after a few weeks in data garnered in Israel as the delta variant took hold, although the shot continued to shield users against severe illness.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

The vaccine developed with BioNTech SE protected 64 percent of receivers against the illness between June 6 and early July as the government lifted restrictions, down from 94 percent between May 2 and June 5, the Ynet news website reported, citing Health Ministry numbers.

More importantly, those who were vaccinated remained far less likely to be hospitalized, with protection dropping only slightly to 93 percent from 98 percent in the period. The efficacy against serious illness was similar, according to the report.

The delta variant, which first emerged in India, is sparking concern as it spreads around the globe, providing a real-life test for vaccines and dashing hopes of recovery in air travel.

Dervila Keane, a spokeswoman at Pfizer, declined to comment on the data from Israel but she pointed to other research that shows continued protection against new mutations – just slightly reduced in some cases. The evidence gathered so far suggests that the vaccine “will continue to protect against these variants,” she said.

New curbs?

In Israel, where social curbs were lifted at the start of June, many of the new cases are among vaccinated people, according to Ynet. Last Friday, 55 percent of the newly infected had been vaccinated, the website said. As of July 4, there were 35 serious cases of coronavirus out of a population of 9.3 million, compared with 21 on June 19.

The government is considering reinstating additional restrictions after restoring a mandate to wear masks indoors in public spaces. Officials are also discussing whether to recommend a third dose of vaccine, the report said.

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla has said people will “likely need a third dose of vaccine within 12 months of getting fully protected.”

Israel had one of the world’s most effective coronavirus inoculation drives and some 57 percent of the population is now fully vaccinated.

Read more:

Israel negotiating surplus of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines with other countries: Official

Singapore investigates cardiac arrest of 16-year-old vaccinated against COVID-19

Two doses of COVID-19 vaccine seems to protect against Delta variant: European Agency

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Expo 2020’s Public Art Program reveals first permanent piece by Kuwaiti sculptor Expo 2020’s Public Art Program reveals first permanent piece by Kuwaiti sculptor
UK students using orange juice to get fake COVID positive test results UK students using orange juice to get fake COVID positive test results
Top Content
UK students using orange juice to get fake COVID positive test results UK students using orange juice to get fake COVID positive test results
UAE’s Abu Dhabi updates COVID-19 travel procedures UAE’s Abu Dhabi updates COVID-19 travel procedures
Saudi energy minister says Kingdom considers interests of all in role as OPEC+ chair Saudi energy minister says Kingdom considers interests of all in role as OPEC+ chair
Pakistan says India was behind June bomb blast in Lahore Pakistan says India was behind June bomb blast in Lahore
Eight-year-old boy dies after being trapped in hot car in Sharjah, UAE Eight-year-old boy dies after being trapped in hot car in Sharjah, UAE
Saudi Arabia’s interior ministry announces fines for Hajj season violators Saudi Arabia’s interior ministry announces fines for Hajj season violators
Before you go
Gaza artist paints on the remains of her demolished house
Gaza artist paints on the remains of her demolished house
Explore More