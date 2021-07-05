.
.
.
.
Language

Luxembourg’s PM Bettel admitted to hospital after COVID positive test: Reports

Luxembourg's Prime Minister Xavier Bettel waves at the end of the first day of a European Union leaders meeting in Brussels, Belgium, June 25, 2021. (Reuters)
Luxembourg's Prime Minister Xavier Bettel waves at the end of the first day of a European Union leaders meeting in Brussels, Belgium, June 25, 2021. (Reuters)
Coronavirus

Luxembourg’s PM Bettel admitted to hospital after COVID positive test: Reports

Followed Unfollow

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Luxembourg’s Prime Minister Xavier Bettel was admitted to hospital on Sunday following a positive COVID-19 test at the end of June, according to local media reports.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

He was undergoing additional tests and would remain under observation for 24 hours as a precaution, broadcaster RTL reported, citing Luxembourg’s ministry of state.

Bettel took part in a two-day EU summit in Brussels at the end of June, where participants included French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi and other European leaders.

Luxembourg’s state ministry could not immediately be reached for comment on Monday.

Read more:

UAE’s Abu Dhabi updates COVID-19 travel procedures

Egypt eases COVID-19 restrictions in hospitality sector as infections fall

US administers over 330 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
UK students using orange juice to get fake COVID positive test results UK students using orange juice to get fake COVID positive test results
Philippine military plane crash leaves 45 people dead, some jumped from fuselage Philippine military plane crash leaves 45 people dead, some jumped from fuselage
Top Content
UK students using orange juice to get fake COVID positive test results UK students using orange juice to get fake COVID positive test results
Philippine military plane crash leaves 45 people dead, some jumped from fuselage Philippine military plane crash leaves 45 people dead, some jumped from fuselage
Pakistan says India was behind June bomb blast in Lahore Pakistan says India was behind June bomb blast in Lahore
UAE’s Abu Dhabi updates COVID-19 travel procedures UAE’s Abu Dhabi updates COVID-19 travel procedures
Saudi energy minister says Kingdom considers interests of all in role as OPEC+ chair Saudi energy minister says Kingdom considers interests of all in role as OPEC+ chair
Saudi Arabia’s interior ministry announces fines for Hajj season violators Saudi Arabia’s interior ministry announces fines for Hajj season violators
Before you go
Gaza artist paints on the remains of her demolished house
Gaza artist paints on the remains of her demolished house
Explore More