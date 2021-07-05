Luxembourg’s PM Bettel admitted to hospital after COVID positive test: Reports

Luxembourg’s Prime Minister Xavier Bettel was admitted to hospital on Sunday following a positive COVID-19 test at the end of June, according to local media reports.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

Advertisement

He was undergoing additional tests and would remain under observation for 24 hours as a precaution, broadcaster RTL reported, citing Luxembourg’s ministry of state.

Bettel took part in a two-day EU summit in Brussels at the end of June, where participants included French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi and other European leaders.

Luxembourg’s state ministry could not immediately be reached for comment on Monday.

Read more:

UAE’s Abu Dhabi updates COVID-19 travel procedures

Egypt eases COVID-19 restrictions in hospitality sector as infections fall

US administers over 330 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines