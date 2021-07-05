.
Saudi Arabia records 1,247 new COVID-19 cases and 15 deaths in 24 hours

Tourists visit the cultural village of Rijal Almaa in the outskirts of Abha, Saudi Arabia July 17, 2020. (Reuters)
Saudi Arabia records 1,247 new COVID-19 cases and 15 deaths in 24 hours

Marco Ferrari, Al Arabiya English

Saudi Arabia has registered 1,247 new COVID-19 cases and 15 virus-related deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health.

The Kingdom’s total death toll from the virus has now reached 7,891, while 494,032 COVID-19 cases have been detected since the beginning of the pandemic.

Southern province Asir saw the most new cases, with 273 detected in the last 24 hours.

The Eastern Province was second on the list with 234 new cases, while the city of Mecca was third with 220.

Saudi Arabia’s Interior Ministry announced Sunday that anyone attempting to travel to Mecca’s Grand Mosque without a permit during the Hajj season would receive a fine of nearly $2,700 (10,000 Riyals).

The fine will be doubled for repeat offenders.

New regulations were put in place in order to limit the spread of COVID-19 during the Hajj pilgrimage season, which will take place from July 17 to 22 this year.

