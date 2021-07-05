UAE records 1,573 new COVID-19 cases, five deaths in 24 hours

The United Arab Emirates confirmed 1,573 new coronavirus infections, 1,527 recoveries and five deaths in 24 hours, the country’s health ministry reported on Monday.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

Advertisement

Health authorities carried out 239,366 COVID-19 tests to determine Monday’s numbers which indicated a significant one-day decrease in daily cases from Sunday’s 1,599 infections.

The UAE’s virus death toll mounted to 1,839, total recoveries rose to 619,284 and total diagnosed cases since the pandemic’s onset increased to 641,049, the country’s National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) reported on Monday.

The Ministry of Health conducts 239,366 tests as part of its plans to expand the scope of the tests, and reveals 1,573 new cases of the #Coronavirus, 1,527 recoveries and 5 death cases due to complications. #TogetherWeRecover — NCEMA UAE (@NCEMAUAE) July 5, 2021

There are currently 19,916 active COVID-19 cases within the country.

The UAE has already administered more than 15.5 million doses, according to NCEMA, since the launch of the country’s vaccination drive in December 2020. This number is expected to rise soon with the approval of a third booster dose to those who have taken the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine, and the launch of Pfizer vaccines for pregnant women, which was announced last week.

The country has officially surpassed Seychelles in becoming the world’s most vaccinated nation, Bloomberg reported on Sunday.

The UAE’s health ministry also announced the approval of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use on Sunday.

Data from Reuters indicated that an average of 75,364 vaccine doses are administered in the UAE per day. If the country continues to inoculate at this rate, it should take a further 26 days to administer enough shots to another 10 percent of the population.

Read more:

UAE reports decline in new COVID-19 cases, three deaths in 24 hours

Expo 2020’s Public Art Program reveals first permanent piece by Kuwaiti sculptor

UAE government grants Golden Visa to top high school grads, their families