.
.
.
.
Language

US administers over 330 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines

Manitoba-based truckers, transporting goods to and from the United States, rest in chairs after being vaccinated against coronavirus disease near Drayton, North Dakota, US April 22, 2021. (Reuters/Dan Koeck)
Manitoba-based truckers, transporting goods to and from the United States, rest in chairs after being vaccinated against coronavirus disease near Drayton, North Dakota, US April 22, 2021. (Reuters/Dan Koeck)
Coronavirus

US administers over 330 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines

Followed Unfollow

Reuters

Published: Updated:

The United States has administered 330,604,253 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Sunday morning and distributed 383,068,740 doses, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Those figures are up from the 329,970,551 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by July 3 out of 383,067,560 doses delivered.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

The agency said 182,412,776 people had received at least one dose while 157,323,738 people are fully vaccinated as of Sunday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech , as well as Johnson & Johnson’s one-shot vaccine as of 6 a.m. ET (1000 GMT) on Sunday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Delta COVID-19 variant haunts outlook for global economic growth

One in five pets caught COVID-19 from their owners: Study

US police arrest 11 armed men after standoff with militia group north of Boston

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
UK students using orange juice to get fake COVID positive test results UK students using orange juice to get fake COVID positive test results
Philippine military plane crash leaves 45 people dead, some jumped from fuselage Philippine military plane crash leaves 45 people dead, some jumped from fuselage
Top Content
Philippine military plane crash leaves 45 people dead, some jumped from fuselage Philippine military plane crash leaves 45 people dead, some jumped from fuselage
UK students using orange juice to get fake COVID positive test results UK students using orange juice to get fake COVID positive test results
UAE’s Abu Dhabi updates COVID-19 travel procedures UAE’s Abu Dhabi updates COVID-19 travel procedures
Pakistan says India was behind June bomb blast in Lahore Pakistan says India was behind June bomb blast in Lahore
UAE proposes postponing decision to extend OPEC+ pact: WAM UAE proposes postponing decision to extend OPEC+ pact: WAM
France’s Le Pen lays out plans for presidential race France’s Le Pen lays out plans for presidential race
Before you go
Gaza artist paints on the remains of her demolished house
Gaza artist paints on the remains of her demolished house
Explore More