.
.
.
.
Language

Japan to ship millions more COVID-19 vaccines to Taiwan, Asian neighbors this week

A nurse makes an inspection after a medical worker filled a syringe with a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine as Japan launches its inoculation campaign at the Tokyo National Hospital in Kiyose, Tokyo prefecture on February 17, 2021. (File photo: AFP)
A nurse makes an inspection after a medical worker filled a syringe with a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine at the Tokyo National Hospital in Kiyose, Tokyo prefecture. (File photo: AFP)
Coronavirus

Japan to ship millions more COVID-19 vaccines to Taiwan, Asian neighbors this week

Followed Unfollow

Reuters, Tokyo

Published: Updated:

Japan said on Tuesday it would ship millions more doses of AstraZeneca Plc’s COVID-19 vaccine to Asian neighbors this week as a continuation of bilateral donations.

Japan will send 1.13 million more doses to Taiwan on Thursday, Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi told reporters at a regular press conference, after previously delivering 1.24 million doses last month.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

A further 1 million doses each will be sent to Thailand, the Philippines, and Vietnam this week, following earlier donations
to Indonesia and Malaysia, Motegi said.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“True friends always lend a hand when they need each other the most,” Taiwanese Premier Su Tseng-chang wrote on his
Facebook page.

In further good news for Taiwan’s vaccine program, Health Minister Chen Shih-chung told reporters in Taipei that 620,000
additional AstraZeneca doses would arrive on Wednesday, part of the government’s direct order from the company.

Around 10 percent of Taiwan’s 23.5 million people have received at least one of the two-shot vaccines. President Tsai Ing-wen said on Tuesday officials hope to get that to up to 25 percent by the end of this month.

Japan has arranged to buy 120 million doses of AstraZeneca’s vaccine, with most of that supply produced by domestic
companies. Regulators approved the shot in May, but amid lingering concerns about blood clots, health authorities have
relied on the mRNA-type vaccines made by Pfizer Inc and Moderna Inc in Japan’s inoculation push.

Japan has pledged $1 billion and 30 million doses to the global vaccine sharing scheme COVAX, but so far its donations
have been outside of that program.

AstraZeneca doses produced in Japan have not yet been approved by the World Health Organisation for use in COVAX,
Motegi said, so the country has turned to bilateral deals to respond to “urgent requests for vaccine supplies.”

Japan’s first shipments through the COVAX facility are expected in the middle of this month, with some 11 million doses
bound for nations in south Asia and the Pacific islands, Motegi said.

Read more:

Japan emperor appears ‘concerned’ about COVID-19 spread by Olympic Games

Japan’s COVID-19 vaccination program begins to gather speed

Japan to donate additional $800 mln, vaccines to WHO’s COVAX body: Media

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
UK researchers discover new way to make future COVID-19 vaccines more effective  UK researchers discover new way to make future COVID-19 vaccines more effective 
Saudi Arabia welcomes World Bank, IMF debt relief for Sudan under HIPC initiative Saudi Arabia welcomes World Bank, IMF debt relief for Sudan under HIPC initiative
Top Content
Emirates Airline launches alternative payment solution for flight tickets Emirates Airline launches alternative payment solution for flight tickets
Pfizer, Moderna vaccines could protect against COVID-19 for years: Study Pfizer, Moderna vaccines could protect against COVID-19 for years: Study
Italy arrests four suspected of sending funds to ISIS Italy arrests four suspected of sending funds to ISIS
UAE government grants Golden Visa to top high school grads, their families UAE government grants Golden Visa to top high school grads, their families
US forces shoot down armed drone over Baghdad embassy: Iraqi officials US forces shoot down armed drone over Baghdad embassy: Iraqi officials
Abu Dhabi cancels $3 bln airport terminal contract over ‘cost overrun,’ sources say Abu Dhabi cancels $3 bln airport terminal contract over ‘cost overrun,’ sources say
Before you go
Gaza artist paints on the remains of her demolished house
Gaza artist paints on the remains of her demolished house
Explore More