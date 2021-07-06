.
Saudi Arabia records 1,277 new COVID-19 cases, 16 deaths in 24 hours

General view of Riyadh city, after the Saudi government eased a curfew, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, May 7, 2020. (Reuters)
Coronavirus

Marco Ferrari, Al Arabiya English

Saudi Arabia has registered 1,277 new COVID-19 cases and 16 virus-related deaths in 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health.

Tuesday’s figures bring the Kingom’s total death toll from COVID-19 to 7,907 and its overall number of recorded cases to 495,309.

The capital city Riyadh saw the most new cases, with 328 recorded.

The Eastern Province had the second-highest number of new infections with 264, while Mecca had the third-highest with 240.

Six in ten Saudis believe that life will return to pre-COVID-19 normality within the next six months, according to a survey conducted by consulting firm Kearney and published Monday.

The same survey revealed that consumers in the Kingdom had changed their spending habits over lockdown, with 60 percent saying they had increased their spending by at least one quarter.

