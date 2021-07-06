.
Self-isolation no longer required for double-jabbed, under 18s in UK from Aug 16

Commuters cross the London Bridge, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in London, Britain July 6, 2021. (Reuters)
Coronavirus

Reuters, London

Fully-vaccinated people and children will no longer have to self-isolate after a close contact with someone who tests positive for COVID-19 after August 16 in England unless they also test positive, health minister Sajid Javid said on Tuesday.

“From the 16th of August ... anyone who’s a close contact of a positive case will no longer have to self-isolate if they have been fully vaccinated,” Javid told parliament, adding that people who had their second shot around that date would have to wait two weeks.

“In line with the approach for adults, anyone under the age of 18 who is a close contact of a positive case will no longer have to self-isolate.”

