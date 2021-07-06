UAE logs 1,552 new COVID-19 cases, four deaths in 24 hours

The United Arab Emirates recorded 1,552 new coronavirus infections, 1,518 recoveries and four death cases in 24 hours, the country’s National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) reported on Tuesday.

Health authorities carried out 258,483 tests to determine Tuesday’s numbers which indicated a significant one-day decrease in daily cases from Monday’s 1,573 infections.

The UAE’s COVID-19 mortality toll mounted to 1,843, total recoveries rose to 620,812 and total diagnosed cases since the pandemic’s onset increased to 642,601, NCEMA figures showed on Tuesday.

There are currently 19,946 active COVID-19 cases within the country.

The UAE has already administered more than 15.5 million doses since the launch of the country’s vaccination drive in December 2020, officially surpassing Seychelles as the world’s most vaccinated nation.

The country’s vaccination rate currently sits at over 64.1 percent, NCEMA reported late Monday. This number is expected to rise soon with the approval of a third booster dose to those who have taken the Chinese Sinopharm jab, an emergency use approval of Moderna’s mRNA vaccine, and the launch of Pfizer vaccines for pregnant women, which was announced last week.

