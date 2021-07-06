.
.
.
.
Language

UAE logs 1,552 new COVID-19 cases, four deaths in 24 hours

A general view shows Burj Khalifa, the tallest building in the world, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, December 31, 2020. (File photo: Reuters)
A general view shows Burj Khalifa, the tallest building in the world, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, December 31, 2020. (File photo: Reuters)
Coronavirus

UAE logs 1,552 new COVID-19 cases, four deaths in 24 hours

Followed Unfollow

Tala Michel Issa, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

The United Arab Emirates recorded 1,552 new coronavirus infections, 1,518 recoveries and four death cases in 24 hours, the country’s National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) reported on Tuesday.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

Health authorities carried out 258,483 tests to determine Tuesday’s numbers which indicated a significant one-day decrease in daily cases from Monday’s 1,573 infections.

The UAE’s COVID-19 mortality toll mounted to 1,843, total recoveries rose to 620,812 and total diagnosed cases since the pandemic’s onset increased to 642,601, NCEMA figures showed on Tuesday.

There are currently 19,946 active COVID-19 cases within the country.

The UAE has already administered more than 15.5 million doses since the launch of the country’s vaccination drive in December 2020, officially surpassing Seychelles as the world’s most vaccinated nation.

The country’s vaccination rate currently sits at over 64.1 percent, NCEMA reported late Monday. This number is expected to rise soon with the approval of a third booster dose to those who have taken the Chinese Sinopharm jab, an emergency use approval of Moderna’s mRNA vaccine, and the launch of Pfizer vaccines for pregnant women, which was announced last week.

Read more:

Pfizer, Moderna vaccines could protect against COVID-19 for years: Study

UAE government grants Golden Visa to top high school grads, their families

UAE’s Abu Dhabi updates COVID-19 travel procedures

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Expo 2020’s Public Art Program reveals first permanent piece by Kuwaiti sculptor Expo 2020’s Public Art Program reveals first permanent piece by Kuwaiti sculptor
UK students using orange juice to get fake COVID positive test results UK students using orange juice to get fake COVID positive test results
Top Content
Emirates Airline launches alternative payment solution for flight tickets Emirates Airline launches alternative payment solution for flight tickets
Pfizer, Moderna vaccines could protect against COVID-19 for years: Study Pfizer, Moderna vaccines could protect against COVID-19 for years: Study
Italy arrests four suspected of sending funds to ISIS Italy arrests four suspected of sending funds to ISIS
UAE government grants Golden Visa to top high school grads, their families UAE government grants Golden Visa to top high school grads, their families
Israel sees decline in Pfizer vaccine efficacy rate: Ynet report Israel sees decline in Pfizer vaccine efficacy rate: Ynet report
US forces shoot down armed drone over Baghdad embassy: Iraqi officials US forces shoot down armed drone over Baghdad embassy: Iraqi officials
Before you go
Gaza artist paints on the remains of her demolished house
Gaza artist paints on the remains of her demolished house
Explore More