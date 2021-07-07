.
.
.
.
Language

WHO urges ‘extreme caution’ in lifting Covid-19 restrictions citing transmission risk

World Health Organization (WHO) Health Emergencies Programme head Michael Ryan attends a combined news conference following a two-day international conference on COVID-19 coronavirus vaccine research and a meeting to decide whether Ebola in DR Congo still constitutes health emergency of international concern on January 12, 2020 in Geneva. (AFP)
Michael Ryan, WHO emergencies director. (File photo: AFP)
Coronavirus

WHO urges ‘extreme caution’ in lifting Covid-19 restrictions citing transmission risk

Followed Unfollow

AFP, Geneva, Switzerland

Published: Updated:

The World Health Organization on Wednesday urged “extreme caution” for countries considering lifting Covid-19 restrictions, saying transmission of the virus would increase regardless of high vaccination rates.

Asked about England’s plans to ditch most of its coronavirus restrictions from July 19, WHO emergencies director Michael Ryan told a press conference: “I would urge extreme caution in the complete lifting of public health and social measures at this time, because there are consequences for that.”

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more: Britain to use genomic sequencing to identify new COVID-19 variants across the world

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Lebanon’s economic crisis leaves women struggling to afford menstrual products Lebanon’s economic crisis leaves women struggling to afford menstrual products
UK researchers discover new way to make future COVID-19 vaccines more effective  UK researchers discover new way to make future COVID-19 vaccines more effective 
Top Content
UK researchers discover new way to make future COVID-19 vaccines more effective  UK researchers discover new way to make future COVID-19 vaccines more effective 
‘Death to Khamenei’: Protests erupt in Iran over power outages ‘Death to Khamenei’: Protests erupt in Iran over power outages
President of Haiti Jovenel Moise has been assassinated: Interim PM President of Haiti Jovenel Moise has been assassinated: Interim PM
US reaffirms support for Saudi Arabia during high-level meetings with Prince Khalid US reaffirms support for Saudi Arabia during high-level meetings with Prince Khalid
Two injured after 14 rockets hit Iraq’s Ain al-Assad air base: US Coalition Two injured after 14 rockets hit Iraq’s Ain al-Assad air base: US Coalition
Fake COVID-19 vaccine scam sees 2,000 people allegedly injected with salt water Fake COVID-19 vaccine scam sees 2,000 people allegedly injected with salt water
Before you go
Gaza artist paints on the remains of her demolished house
Gaza artist paints on the remains of her demolished house
Explore More