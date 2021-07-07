WHO urges ‘extreme caution’ in lifting Covid-19 restrictions citing transmission risk

The World Health Organization on Wednesday urged “extreme caution” for countries considering lifting Covid-19 restrictions, saying transmission of the virus would increase regardless of high vaccination rates.

Asked about England’s plans to ditch most of its coronavirus restrictions from July 19, WHO emergencies director Michael Ryan told a press conference: “I would urge extreme caution in the complete lifting of public health and social measures at this time, because there are consequences for that.”

