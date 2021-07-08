.
.
.
.
Language

French people should avoid Spain, Portugal for holidays due to COVID risks: Minister

Passengers line up to check in inside the Terminal 3 at Orly Airport, near Paris, France, on July 1, 2021. (Reuters)
Passengers line up to check in inside the Terminal 3 at Orly Airport, near Paris, France, on July 1, 2021. (Reuters)
Coronavirus

French people should avoid Spain, Portugal for holidays due to COVID risks: Minister

Followed Unfollow

Reuters, Paris

Published: Updated:

French Junior European Affairs Minister Clement Beaune advised French people on Thursday to avoid Spain and Portugal for their summer holidays, due to risks tied to the highly contagious COVID-19 Delta variant.

“To those who have not yet booked their holidays, I say avoid Spain and Portugal as destinations. It is a prudent advice, a recommendation,” Beaune told France 2 TV.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

The ministry later specified that “travel to Spain and Portugal and anywhere else in Europe remains authorized...We are sending a message of caution on Portugal and Catalonia which are strongly impacted by the Delta variant.”

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Spain’s health minister warned on Wednesday that young people can develop severe cases of COVID-19 and asked for their co-operation in taming an infection rate that has more than doubled in a week as the Delta variant tears through unvaccinated younger adults.

Scrambling to bring the contagion under control, the northeastern Spanish region of Catalonia will shut down nightclubs from Friday, just weeks after opening them.

Read more:

Global COVID-19 deaths hit four million amid rush to vaccinate

WHO urges ‘extreme caution’ in lifting COVID-19 restrictions citing transmission risk

German COVID-19 cases tick up again after two months of decline

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
UAE updates COVID-19 rules for entering ministries, federal entities, service centers UAE updates COVID-19 rules for entering ministries, federal entities, service centers
Apple Developer Academy to open in Riyadh dedicated to female programmers, developers Apple Developer Academy to open in Riyadh dedicated to female programmers, developers
Top Content
Explosion, fire off container ship docked at Dubai's Jebel Ali port Explosion, fire off container ship docked at Dubai's Jebel Ali port
Fire at Dubai port natural accident from container with flammable materials: Govt Fire at Dubai port natural accident from container with flammable materials: Govt
President of Haiti Jovenel Moise has been assassinated: Interim PM President of Haiti Jovenel Moise has been assassinated: Interim PM
Two injured after 14 rockets hit Iraq’s Ain al-Assad air base: US Coalition Two injured after 14 rockets hit Iraq’s Ain al-Assad air base: US Coalition
UAE’s deputy PM meets with Iran’s envoy in Abu Dhabi to discuss cooperation UAE’s deputy PM meets with Iran’s envoy in Abu Dhabi to discuss cooperation
Lebanon’s economic crisis leaves women struggling to afford menstrual products Lebanon’s economic crisis leaves women struggling to afford menstrual products
Before you go
Gaza artist paints on the remains of her demolished house
Gaza artist paints on the remains of her demolished house
Explore More