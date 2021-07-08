.
.
.
.
Language

New study shows 10 of 14 soft drinks produced positive COVID-19 tests

Students take lateral flow tests as health workers supervise at Weaverham High School, as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) lockdown begins to ease, in Cheshire, Britain, March 9, 2021. (Reuters)
Students take lateral flow tests as health workers supervise at Weaverham High School, as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) lockdown begins to ease, in Cheshire, Britain, March 9, 2021. (Reuters)
Coronavirus

New study shows 10 of 14 soft drinks produced positive COVID-19 tests

Followed Unfollow

Reuters, London

Published: Updated:

Reports that UK students were using various drinks to get fake COVID-19 test results prompted University of Liverpool researchers to study the effects of applying soft drinks and artificial sweeteners to the test swabs.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

Teenagers had figured out how to use soft drinks to fake a positive COVID-19 test, and the authors of the new study are warning schools and other groups to be aware.

During the first week of July, videos uploaded to social media with the hashtag #fakecovidtest showed teenagers applying various liquids to rapid antigen COVID-19 tests, garnering millions of views, according to several media reports.

UK students using orange juice to get fake COVID positive test results Coronavirus Coronavirus UK students using orange juice to get fake COVID positive test results

All four sweeteners tested by the researchers produced negative results on rapid COVID-19 tests, as did spring water. But 10 of 14 soft drinks produced positive or weakly positive results, with no apparent link between the test results and the soft drinks’ ingredients, the researchers reported on Monday on medRxiv ahead of peer review.

Since March, UK schools have asked pupils without symptoms to test twice weekly, the authors note. A positive test can result in an entire class having to isolate at home. Based on their findings, they advise, testing “should be performed first thing in the morning, prior to the consumption of any food or drinks, and supervised where feasible.”

Read more:

UK students using orange juice to get fake COVID positive test results

Delta COVID-19 variant haunts outlook for global economic growth

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Apple Developer Academy to open in Riyadh dedicated to female programmers, developers Apple Developer Academy to open in Riyadh dedicated to female programmers, developers
Lebanon’s economic crisis leaves women struggling to afford menstrual products Lebanon’s economic crisis leaves women struggling to afford menstrual products
Top Content
Explosion, fire off container ship docked at Dubai's Jebel Ali port Explosion, fire off container ship docked at Dubai's Jebel Ali port
Fire at Dubai port natural accident from container with flammable materials: Govt Fire at Dubai port natural accident from container with flammable materials: Govt
President of Haiti Jovenel Moise has been assassinated: Interim PM President of Haiti Jovenel Moise has been assassinated: Interim PM
Two injured after 14 rockets hit Iraq’s Ain al-Assad air base: US Coalition Two injured after 14 rockets hit Iraq’s Ain al-Assad air base: US Coalition
UAE’s deputy PM meets with Iran’s envoy in Abu Dhabi to discuss cooperation UAE’s deputy PM meets with Iran’s envoy in Abu Dhabi to discuss cooperation
Lebanon’s economic crisis leaves women struggling to afford menstrual products Lebanon’s economic crisis leaves women struggling to afford menstrual products
Before you go
Gaza artist paints on the remains of her demolished house
Gaza artist paints on the remains of her demolished house
Explore More