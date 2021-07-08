.
Qatar says to resume issuing entry visas starting July 12 as COVID-19 measures eased

Coronavirus

Reuters

Qatar is to resume issuing family and tourist entry visas starting July 12, in line with new travel and return and based on the health ministry COVID-19 developments recommendations, the interior ministry said on Twitter on Thursday.

The health ministry said in a statement Thursday that the new entry policies include providing a COVID-19 PCR test and classifying countries into three categories that would determine the quarantine policies.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

Last month, European Union governments agreed to add Canada and 10 other countries, including Saudi Arabia and Qatar, to their list of states from which they will allow non-essential travel, EU diplomats said.

