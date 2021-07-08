Saudi Arabia records 1,257 new COVID-19 cases, 12 deaths in 24 hours
Saudi Arabia has recorded 1,257 new COVID-19 cases and 12 virus-related deaths during the last 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health.
Thursday’s figures bring the Kingom’s total death toll from COVID-19 to 7,933 and its overall number of recorded cases to 497,773.
The capital city Riyadh saw the most new cases, with 319 recorded.
The Eastern Province had the second-highest number of new infections with 277, while Mecca had the third-highest with 252.
#الصحة تعلن عن تسجيل (1257) حالة إصابة جديدة بفيروس كورونا (كوفيد-19)، وتسجيل (12) حالات وفيات رحمهم الله، وتسجيل (1484) حالة تعافي ليصبح إجمالي عدد الحالات المتعافية (478,127) حالة ولله الحمد. pic.twitter.com/k8Qq4Q1ZtN— و ز ا ر ة ا لـ صـ حـ ة السعودية (@SaudiMOH) July 8, 2021
