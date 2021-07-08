.
Saudi Arabia records 1,257 new COVID-19 cases, 12 deaths in 24 hours

A picture taken late on June 3, 2021 shows Saudi staff checking attendant's mobiles for vaccine certificates or a negative Covid-19 test, at the entrance of a theatre hosting the first concert in the Saudi capital Riyadh since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. (AFP)
Saudi staff checking attendant's mobiles for vaccine certificates or a negative Covid-19 test, at the entrance of a theatre hosting the first concert in the Saudi capital Riyadh since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. (AFP)
Coronavirus

Saudi Arabia records 1,257 new COVID-19 cases, 12 deaths in 24 hours

N.P. Krishna Kumar, Al Arabiya English

Saudi Arabia has recorded 1,257 new COVID-19 cases and 12 virus-related deaths during the last 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health.

Thursday’s figures bring the Kingom’s total death toll from COVID-19 to 7,933 and its overall number of recorded cases to 497,773.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

The capital city Riyadh saw the most new cases, with 319 recorded.

The Eastern Province had the second-highest number of new infections with 277, while Mecca had the third-highest with 252.

