Singapore teen who suffered cardiac arrest after COVID vaccine was taking supplements

View of the Pfizer/BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine injections at GP-led clinic in Chalfont St Peter, Buckinghamshire, as hundreds of vaccination centres run by local doctors begin opening across England December 14, 2020. (Reuters)
Coronavirus

Joanne Serrieh, Al Arabiya English

A teenager who had suffered a cardiac arrest six days after receiving his first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine had been taking workout supplements, Yahoo! News reported on Wednesday, citing the Ministry of Health.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

The ministry reportedly announced the new development and added that the 16-year-old was “lifting weights almost twice his body weight.”

A health ministry official did not confirm what supplements the boy was taking nor how many were consumed.

The 16-year-old, who remains in critical condition at the hospital, received his first vaccine dose on June 7 “without incident,” according to Bloomberg.

Following the incident, the ministry warned those going for a vaccination, particularly adolescents and younger men below 30, to avoid strenuous physical activity for seven days as a precaution after getting either the first or second dose, Bloomberg reported.

Authorities are still investigating his health condition.

