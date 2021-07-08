UAE logs 1,539 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths in 24 hours

The United Arab Emirates recorded 1,539 new coronavirus infections, 1,525 recoveries and two deaths in 24 hours, the country’s National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) reported on Thursday.

Health authorities carried out 283,327 tests to determine Thursdays’s numbers which indicated a decrease in daily cases.

Advertisement

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

The UAE’s COVID-19 mortality toll mounted to 1,849, total recoveries rose to 623,826 and total diagnosed cases since the pandemic’s onset increased to 645,653, NCEMA figures showed.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The UAE has already administered more than 15.5 million doses since the launch of the country’s vaccination drive in December 2020, officially surpassing Seychelles as the world’s most vaccinated nation.

Read more:

Explainer: How do Abu Dhabi’s new COVID-19 scanners work?

UAE overtakes Seychelles in becoming world’s most vaccinated nation

Dubai begins Pfizer COVID-19 vaccinations for pregnant women