UAE logs 1,539 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths in 24 hours

A general view of Dubai's Burj Al Arab in the United Arab Emirates. (Unsplash, Sascha Bosshard)
Coronavirus

Jennifer Bell, Al Arabiya English

The United Arab Emirates recorded 1,539 new coronavirus infections, 1,525 recoveries and two deaths in 24 hours, the country’s National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) reported on Thursday.

Health authorities carried out 283,327 tests to determine Thursdays’s numbers which indicated a decrease in daily cases.

The UAE’s COVID-19 mortality toll mounted to 1,849, total recoveries rose to 623,826 and total diagnosed cases since the pandemic’s onset increased to 645,653, NCEMA figures showed.

The UAE has already administered more than 15.5 million doses since the launch of the country’s vaccination drive in December 2020, officially surpassing Seychelles as the world’s most vaccinated nation.

