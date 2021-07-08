.
UAE updates COVID-19 rules for entering ministries, federal entities, service centers

People walk outside Dubai mall after the UAE government eased a curfew and allowed stores to open, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Dubai. (Reuters)
UAE updates COVID-19 rules for entering ministries, federal entities, service centers

Joanne Serrieh, Al Arabiya English

The United Arab Emirates has updated COVID-19 preventative measures for customers and visitors entering ministries, federal government entities and customer service centers in the country.

Starting Sunday, August 1, individuals will be banned from entering any of the above locations unless they have been fully vaccinated with two doses of a UAE-approved shots, the official Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported on Thursday.

Unvaccinated visitors, and those exempt from receiving a vaccine, may present a negative COVID-19 test result taken within 48 hours to be granted entry. However, the test result must be shown on the Alhosn app.

The new rules issued by the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources (FAHR) do not apply to those under the age of 16, according to WAM.

