.
.
.
.
Language

Delta variant to account for most new French COVID-19 cases: Minister

A man, wearing a protective face mask, rides a scooter past a biker on a bridge over the canal Saint-Martin in Paris amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in France, April 22, 2021. (Reuters)
A man, wearing a protective face mask, rides a scooter past a biker on a bridge over the canal Saint-Martin in Paris amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in France, April 22, 2021. (File photo: Reuters)
Coronavirus

Delta variant to account for most new French COVID-19 cases: Minister

Followed Unfollow

Reuters, Paris

Published: Updated:

The highly contagious Delta variant of COVID-19 will probably account for most new coronavirus cases in France from this weekend, Health Minister Olivier Veran said on Friday.

Veran, who has said a fourth wave of infections could hit France as early as end-July and is urging as many French people as possible to get vaccinated, told France Inter radio the Delta variant now represents nearly 50 percent of new COVID-19 infections.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

Senior ministers will meet on Monday to discuss the threat of a fourth wave and the government has said it is considering all possible scenarios, including possible compulsory vaccination for health workers.

Veran, who met health workers’ representatives earlier this week, told France Inter a consensus was building in the country for making vaccination for health workers compulsory, though no decision had yet been taken.

The government’s top scientific advisory body during the COVID crisis also now backs making vaccinations for health workers compulsory.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

From a seven-day average of more than 42,000 new infections per day in mid-April, the infection rate had plunged to just over 1,800 at the end of June.

But since then the trend has reversed, and the number of daily new cases is now back above 4,000.

Read more:

French people should avoid Spain, Portugal for holidays due to COVID risks: Minister

Germany renews COVID-19 vaccine plea as Europe struggles to contain Delta variant

COVID-19 cases in Europe on the rise after 10-week decline: WHO

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Jehan Sadat dies at age 88 after battle with illness Jehan Sadat dies at age 88 after battle with illness
UAE updates COVID-19 rules for entering ministries, federal entities, service centers UAE updates COVID-19 rules for entering ministries, federal entities, service centers
Top Content
Explosion, fire off container ship docked at Dubai's Jebel Ali port Explosion, fire off container ship docked at Dubai's Jebel Ali port
Fire at Dubai port natural accident from container with flammable materials: Govt Fire at Dubai port natural accident from container with flammable materials: Govt
Sydney tightens COVID-19 lockdown as Delta outbreak intensifies Sydney tightens COVID-19 lockdown as Delta outbreak intensifies
Israel’s new PM secretly met Jordan’s king last week ahead of new water deal Israel’s new PM secretly met Jordan’s king last week ahead of new water deal
For Russia, US exit from Afghanistan creates security threat on southern flank For Russia, US exit from Afghanistan creates security threat on southern flank
US, French ambassadors to Lebanon in rare joint visit to Saudi Arabia US, French ambassadors to Lebanon in rare joint visit to Saudi Arabia
Before you go
Gaza artist paints on the remains of her demolished house
Gaza artist paints on the remains of her demolished house
Explore More