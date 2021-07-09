.
.
.
.
Language

Saudi Arabia reports 1,133 new COVID-19 cases, 14 deaths

General view in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, June 21 2020. (Reuters)
General view in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, June 21 2020. (Reuters)
Coronavirus

Saudi Arabia reports 1,133 new COVID-19 cases, 14 deaths

Followed Unfollow

Joanne Serrieh, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Saudi Arabia reported 1,133 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, raising the total to 498,906, the Ministry of Health announced on Friday.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

Of the new cases, 328 were detected in the capital Riyadh while Mecca saw 245 cases.

The health ministry also confirmed 14 virus-related death, taking the death toll to 7,947.

Meanwhile, 1,582 people who had previously tested positive for the virus recovered, raising the total recoveries to 479,709.

Read more:

Saudi Arabia selects 60,000 people to perform Hajj amid ongoing COVID-19 rules

UAE logs 1,529 new COVID-19 cases, four deaths in 24 hours

Pfizer to seek OK for 3rd COVID-19 vaccine dose; shots still protect

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Jehan Sadat dies at age 88 after battle with illness Jehan Sadat dies at age 88 after battle with illness
UAE updates COVID-19 rules for entering ministries, federal entities, service centers UAE updates COVID-19 rules for entering ministries, federal entities, service centers
Top Content
Explosion, fire off container ship docked at Dubai's Jebel Ali port Explosion, fire off container ship docked at Dubai's Jebel Ali port
Fire at Dubai port natural accident from container with flammable materials: Govt Fire at Dubai port natural accident from container with flammable materials: Govt
Sydney tightens COVID-19 lockdown as Delta outbreak intensifies Sydney tightens COVID-19 lockdown as Delta outbreak intensifies
Jehan Sadat dies at age 88 after battle with illness Jehan Sadat dies at age 88 after battle with illness
Israel’s new PM secretly met Jordan’s king last week ahead of new water deal Israel’s new PM secretly met Jordan’s king last week ahead of new water deal
Ex-Colombian military, Haitian Americans suspected in killing of Haiti president Ex-Colombian military, Haitian Americans suspected in killing of Haiti president
Before you go
Gaza artist paints on the remains of her demolished house
Gaza artist paints on the remains of her demolished house
Explore More