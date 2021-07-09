Saudi Arabia reports 1,133 new COVID-19 cases, 14 deaths

Saudi Arabia reported 1,133 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, raising the total to 498,906, the Ministry of Health announced on Friday.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.



Of the new cases, 328 were detected in the capital Riyadh while Mecca saw 245 cases.

Advertisement

The health ministry also confirmed 14 virus-related death, taking the death toll to 7,947.



Meanwhile, 1,582 people who had previously tested positive for the virus recovered, raising the total recoveries to 479,709.

Read more:

Saudi Arabia selects 60,000 people to perform Hajj amid ongoing COVID-19 rules

UAE logs 1,529 new COVID-19 cases, four deaths in 24 hours

Pfizer to seek OK for 3rd COVID-19 vaccine dose; shots still protect