UAE logs 1,529 new COVID-19 cases, four deaths in 24 hours

Sun sets behind the city skyline and the world tallest tower, Burj Khalifa in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Friday, Feb. 19, 2021. (File photo: AP)
Jennifer Bell, Al Arabiya English

The United Arab Emirates recorded 1,529 new coronavirus infections, 1,506 recoveries and four deaths in 24 hours, the country’s National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) reported on Friday.

Health authorities carried out 290,542 tests to determine Friday’s numbers which indicated a decrease in daily cases.

The UAE’s COVID-19 mortality toll mounted to 1,853, total recoveries rose to 625,332 and total diagnosed cases since the pandemic’s onset increased to 647,182, NCEMA figures showed.

NCEMA reported on Thursday that almost 15.8 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have now been administered across the Emirates since the launch of the country’s vaccination drive in December 2020, with 75 per cent of the country having received one dose and 65 per cent being fully vaccinated.

It makes the UAE officially the world’s most vaccinated nation.

